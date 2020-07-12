1/1
Daniel C. Murphy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel C. Murphy FORT WORTH--Daniel C. Murphy died Tuesday, July 7, 2020. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Fort Worth, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., prior to Mass. Burial: Greenwood Memorial Park. Masks and social distancing required. Service will be live-streamed at https://www.standrewcc.org/live-stream.. MEMORIALS: His memory may be honored with a gift to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). Dan was born Jan. 15, 1931, to Terrence and Lenora Murphy of Bordulac, N.D. He graduated from North Dakota State College in 1953 with a degree in engineering. After graduation, he joined the Army Air Corps and while stationed in Topeka, Kan., met his bride, Connie Waterman, on a blind date set up by her sister Carol. They were married three months later in April 1956. Immediately after the wedding, Dan and Connie moved to Cameron, La., where Dan started working for Schlumberger Well Services. Dan enjoyed a long career in the petroleum industry. His career took him and his family to Louisiana, England, Ohio, and finally in 1981 to Fort Worth where he later retired. Dan and Connie were married for 50 years until Connie's death in 2007. Dan was blessed to find love a second time with Sara Jane O'Brien, and they were married in April 2012. Following his career with Schlumberger, Dan remained active in the petroleum industry as a consultant and member of multiple professional organizations. He helped found the Oil Information Library. He was a longtime member of the Colonial Country Club and loved to travel. After retirement, Dan spent 30 years volunteering with and coordinating the AARP Tax-Aide pro bono program. He was also a volunteer guardian for many people who otherwise had no other advocate. If you had a problem, Dan would help you solve it! Dan was the epitome of a family man; a devoted husband, father of six, grandfather of 17, and great-grandfather of eight. Though his family members were scattered across the country, he made it a priority to keep them close by orchestrating special family gatherings. Dan was preceded in death by his wife, Connie, and brother, John Murphy. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Sara Jane; sister, Mary K Puffe; children, Karen Oaks (Wayne), Patrick (Marcia), Mary Ann Hoelscher (Bill), Susan Olinger (Terry), Colleen Galles (Charles), Daniel (Carrie); grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4350 River Oaks Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76114, 817-336-0345 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Harveson Cole
702 Eighth Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-336-0345
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved