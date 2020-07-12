Daniel C. Murphy FORT WORTH--Daniel C. Murphy died Tuesday, July 7, 2020. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Fort Worth, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., prior to Mass. Burial: Greenwood Memorial Park. Masks and social distancing required. Service will be live-streamed at https://www.standrewcc.org/live-stream
MEMORIALS: His memory may be honored with a gift to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). Dan was born Jan. 15, 1931, to Terrence and Lenora Murphy of Bordulac, N.D. He graduated from North Dakota State College in 1953 with a degree in engineering. After graduation, he joined the Army Air Corps and while stationed in Topeka, Kan., met his bride, Connie Waterman, on a blind date set up by her sister Carol. They were married three months later in April 1956. Immediately after the wedding, Dan and Connie moved to Cameron, La., where Dan started working for Schlumberger Well Services. Dan enjoyed a long career in the petroleum industry. His career took him and his family to Louisiana, England, Ohio, and finally in 1981 to Fort Worth where he later retired. Dan and Connie were married for 50 years until Connie's death in 2007. Dan was blessed to find love a second time with Sara Jane O'Brien, and they were married in April 2012. Following his career with Schlumberger, Dan remained active in the petroleum industry as a consultant and member of multiple professional organizations. He helped found the Oil Information Library. He was a longtime member of the Colonial Country Club and loved to travel. After retirement, Dan spent 30 years volunteering with and coordinating the AARP Tax-Aide pro bono program. He was also a volunteer guardian for many people who otherwise had no other advocate. If you had a problem, Dan would help you solve it! Dan was the epitome of a family man; a devoted husband, father of six, grandfather of 17, and great-grandfather of eight. Though his family members were scattered across the country, he made it a priority to keep them close by orchestrating special family gatherings. Dan was preceded in death by his wife, Connie, and brother, John Murphy. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Sara Jane; sister, Mary K Puffe; children, Karen Oaks (Wayne), Patrick (Marcia), Mary Ann Hoelscher (Bill), Susan Olinger (Terry), Colleen Galles (Charles), Daniel (Carrie); grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.