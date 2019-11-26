|
Daniel C. Veteikis ARLINGTON--On Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, Daniel C. Veteikis passed away peacefully at the age of 85. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 1200 S. Davis, Arlington. Rosary begins at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorials in Dan's memory be made to St. Maria Goretti Catholic School, 1200 S. Davis St., Arlington, TX 76013. Dan was born March 25, 1934, in Gallitzin, Pa. He graduated from Gallitzin High School and served in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1956. Dan was stationed at Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth where he met the love of his life, Corinne, whom he wed on Sept. 24, 1955. After serving, Dan continued his education by earning a bachelor's degree in business at the University of Texas at Arlington. Dan worked for several employers with the majority of his career spent in contracts management for the Department of Defense, Army, at Bell Helicopter. Dan retired as a contracts specialist supervisor in 1996. Dan had many creative talents. He was a skilled craftsman, an artist, and had a "we-can-fix-anything" attitude. He took special pride in his fine woodworking creations. All who knew him, family and friends, enjoyed the output of his creativity. The gifts that poured out from his workshop, along with the time, help and advice given to others was the unspoken love he conveyed to all. SURVIVORS: Dan is survived by his wife of 64 years, Corinne Veteikis. He will be missed forever by their three children and their spouses, Canice and Bill Jones, Mark and Jan Veteikis, Curt and Susan Veteikis. They are blessed to have four grandchildren, Rachel Ricketts and husband, Donny, Michelle Rutledge and husband, Zach, Allison Veteikis, Alex Veteikis; and four great-grandchildren. Survivors also include brothers, John and Thomas Veteikis; and sister, Mary Ann Ashford. The family are extremely grateful to our friends, Lafayette and Rick and many others, for the special care they provided for Dan in his later years.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 26, 2019