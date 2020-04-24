|
Daniel Christopher Hund DALLAS -- God gave us Daniel Christopher Hund on November 8, 1984 in Park Ridge, Ill. He was returned to the Lord from Dallas on April 21, 2020. Dan passed away from adrenal cancer, a disease he battled with courage and dignity for eighteen months. SERVICE: Due to the current social distancing mandate a private memorial service will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Community. MEMORIALS: In memory of Dan, contributions may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center,Adrenal Research, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, Texas 77210-4486 or www.mdanderson.org/gifts Dan was a devoted son of Judy (nee Berrigan) and Thomas Hund of Westlake, loving brother of Victoria Hund of Keller and adoring uncle of Abby Paliulis. Dan held undergraduate degrees in accounting and finance from Texas Christian University and a master's degree in accounting from TCU. Dan was a Horned Frog fan in all sports. Dan was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Norbert, Dorothy (Mullarkey) and Marie (Giangrase) Hund and his uncle, Patrick Berrigan. SURVIVORS: Dan is survived by his parents and by his maternal grandparents, Clayton and Marie (Dentamaro) Berrigan as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 24, 2020