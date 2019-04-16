Daniel Frank LaFreniere BEDFORD--A legacy unmatched... Daniel "Dan" passed away early Tuesday morning, April 10, 2019, in the comfort of his own home. He was happy to have his family with him in his final hours, and is survived by his loving wife Carole LaFreniere; his children, Jennifer Jackson, Jaclynn Simmons, and Noah LaFreniere; and six wonderful grandchildren. He also leaves behind a brother, Rick LaFreniere, and a sister, Michelle Elliott. Dan was a humble and funny man and loved with all of his heart. He was an imperfect man, but always a loving husband, caring father, and great friend. Though he is gone, he will never be forgotten. His name will live on in the memories of loved ones, and the stories they tell their children for many years to come. They say that we face two deaths, once when we leave this life, and again when nobody remembers your name. We ask that Dan LaFreniere is never forgotten.



