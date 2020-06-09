Daniel Gaston Brodhead GRANBURY--Daniel Brodhead, 85, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 5, 2020. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Thursday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Private military honors at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: Hood County Senior Center Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 849, Granbury, TX 76048. Dan was born Aug. 8, 1934, in Abilene, Kan. He served as military police in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed racing cars, coaching his children's sports teams, and refereeing soccer. Dan lived and traveled abroad while working for Kentron, UTL and Lockheed Martin. He retired to Granbury, Texas, where he was recognized for his dedicated volunteer work with Hood County Meals on Wheels. Dan was preceded in death by his parents; son, Justin Brodhead; and son-in-law, Britton Jones. SURVIVORS: Dan is survived by his wife, Arlene Brodhead; daughters, Julie Avila and her husband, Jesse, Elizabeth Taylor and Paula Jones; son, Joel Brodhead; stepdaughters, Yondale Mears and her husband, James, Sherry Owens, Mary Dinger and her husband, Donnie, and Nancy Styron and her husband, Brook; brother, Michael Brodhead; sisters, Molly Buck and Karen Powell; grandchildren, Jeremy Moore, Daniel Moore, Brian Jones, Brandy Elliott, Sarah Floyd and Bryce Styron, Michael Terry, Austen Dinger and Michaela Dinger; and eight great-grandchildren.