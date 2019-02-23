|
Daniel Gil FORT WORTH -- Daniel Gil, 64, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Monday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood. SURVIVORS: Wife, Carol; daughter, Laura "known as daughter"; grandson, James; brother, Ernest Gil ; sisters, Rosa Singleton, Connie Muga, Beatrice Valencia and Helen Gil Cabral; brothers-in-law, Dan Hawkins, Mike Hawkins and Pat Hawkins; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 23, 2019