Daniel Ivor Cornish FORT WORTH--Daniel Ivor Cornish, 85, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, from complications of lung cancer. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Due to COVID-19 his celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. MEMORIALS: In memory of Dan, contributions may be made to Bristol Hospice or a memorial of your choice. Dan was born May 4, 1934, in Pwllypant, South Wales. At age 13, with his sister and parents, he moved to the United States to reside in Chicago, Ill. There, he met his best friend, and the love of his life, Sandra Lenore Burm. After four short years, he married his soulmate. In 1963 he moved his family to Fort Worth, Texas. Dan was a successful automobile sale manager for over 40 years. Dan was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Lenore Cornish, and his grandson, Michael David Ford. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Sandra Cornish; son, David Cornish and his wife, Cindy; daughter, Kathleen Cornish; and daughter, Barbara Cornish Hillis and her husband, John. In addition, he leaves behind eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marilyn Burm Schatz; nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews; and numerous friends. The family would like thank Bristol Hospice Staff for their unwavering care and support. A special "thank you" to his primary nurse, Amanda.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 29, 2020