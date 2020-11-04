1/
Daniel John Matkin
1966 - 2020
Daniel John Matkin
November 15, 1966 - October 26, 2020
Benbrook, Texas - Daniel was born at Sheppard AFB in Wichita Falls, Texas. He grew up as an Air Force "Brat" living all over the US and England. He was baptized as a young man and a devout Christian. In 1984, he graduated from Bossier High School and later attended Baylor University. Feeling a need to serve his country, he joined the Army in 1990 and served in Virginia, Panama, Hawaii and Haiti. He returned to Fort Worth and joined the family business at American SignWorks where he loved working with people everyday and making signs. Daniel's one real love was his Golden Retriever "Shiner" who crossed the Rainbow Bridge in 2018. Daniel is survived by his father, Lt. Col Don Matkin, his mother, Paula Matkin, his sister Lorri Wenger and her husband Richard Wenger and two nephews, Jackson and Seth. Graveside Services will take place at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery on November 5th at 3pm.


Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
