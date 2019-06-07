Daniel Johnson Jr. HALTOM CITY -- Daniel N. Johnson, Jr., known to family and friends as Danny, 59, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. SERVICE: A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8 at Moose Lodge 1889, 5001 Bernice St, Haltom City, Texas 76117. MEMORIALS: If desired, donations to the Moose Lodge can be made in lieu of flowers. Danny was born June 1, 1959 in Fort Worth to Daniel N. Johnson, Sr. (Nat) and Deloris Johnson. He was a 1978 graduate of Haltom High School and a member of the Rodeo Club. He was also involved in the school band and the Boy Scouts in his youth. Danny was a master electrician by trade, succeeding his father as President of Nat Johnson Electrical Contractors. He was a volunteer Boy Scout leader for Haltom City Troop 37, a youth baseball coach, and a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Haltom City Lodge 1889 for 24 years. He loved to hunt, cook large meals and bake desserts for his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Nat and sister, Nathena. SURVIVORS: spouse, Jerri Johnson; sons, Trey and his wife, Linda, Nick and fiancée, Alicia; daughters, Kelsey and Kaitlin; grandsons, Samuel, Kameron and Gabriel; granddaughters, Peyton, Chloe and Courtnee; mother, Deloris; brothers, Steven and Jonathan; and sister, Susan.



