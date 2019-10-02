|
Daniel L. Johnson FORT WORTH--Daniel L. Johnson, 84, of Fort Worth passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Dan was born in Bay City, Texas, on Nov. 27, 1934. He graduated and received his Master's from Abilene Christian University. He was married to Sheila A Johnson on March 13, 1957, for 62 years. Dan worked 20 years in the United States Air Force, followed by 30 years as a Dallas police officer. Dan was a member of the Masonic Lodge and had a passion for the Dallas Police Explorer Program and being an active member of The King of Glory Lutheran Church for over 25 years. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Sheila Johnson; sons, Lane Johnson (Traci) and Wesley Johnson (Sandra); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 2, 2019