Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel and Cemetery
7301 East Lancaster
Fort Worth, TX 76112
(817) 451-3333
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel and Cemetery
7301 East Lancaster
Fort Worth, TX 76112
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel and Cemetery
7301 East Lancaster
Fort Worth, TX 76112
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel L. Johnson


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel L. Johnson Obituary
Daniel L. Johnson FORT WORTH--Daniel L. Johnson, 84, of Fort Worth passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Dan was born in Bay City, Texas, on Nov. 27, 1934. He graduated and received his Master's from Abilene Christian University. He was married to Sheila A Johnson on March 13, 1957, for 62 years. Dan worked 20 years in the United States Air Force, followed by 30 years as a Dallas police officer. Dan was a member of the Masonic Lodge and had a passion for the Dallas Police Explorer Program and being an active member of The King of Glory Lutheran Church for over 25 years. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Sheila Johnson; sons, Lane Johnson (Traci) and Wesley Johnson (Sandra); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now