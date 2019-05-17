Daniel Lloyd Easterly ARLINGTON -- Daniel Lloyd Easterly, age 79, went to join the Lord on May 15, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Monday, May 20, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1200 W. Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 19 at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. MEMORIALS: Memorial gifts may be made to Habitat for Humanity or Trinity Sports Foundation. Dan, the son of Elton Easterly and Ruth Moses Easterly, nicknamed "Boone" by his father, was born in Pasadena, Texas, on October 12, 1939. Dan was a dedicated husband and father who loved his family. In 2006, Dan and his wife Merri relocated from the Houston area to Arlington so that they could be closer to their grandsons, Cooper and Casey. Dan and Merri regularly attended their grandsons' activities and Dan could be heard cheering the boys on during sporting events. Dan's pride in their achievements was often on display and Cooper and Casey were the center of many conversations. Dan was a graduate of the University of Houston but his heart was with his beloved Texas Aggies. His early career was in Information Technology, but after completing his degree in Accounting, Dan became a CPA. In consideration for preparing his parents' tax returns each year, his mother would make him a coconut crème pie (he was overpaid). Dan was also an avid golfer. For many years Dan partnered with his father-in-law, Scoop Richards, in the annual Celia Golf Tournament in Aransas Pass, Texas. During the 1985 tournament, Scoop and Dan both hit a hole-in-one on the same hole. Scoop won a Dodge Ram Charger and Dan paid the bar bill. Another of Dan's hobbies was flying. Dan received his pilot's license in 1976 and for many years owned and flew a Cessna. Dan loved the friends that he and Merri made at Trinity United Methodist Church and was very active in the church community where he served as United Methodist Men President and Trinity Sports Foundation Treasurer and Accountant. Dan also dedicated considerable time to Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County, Texas Ramp Project, and Trinity Habitat for Humanity where he was awarded the Golden Hammer and title of Foreman. Dan was preceded in death by his wife Merri, his parents Elton and Ruth, and his brother John. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his daughters, Susan Williams (Willi), Lyn Flynn (Scott); his grandchildren, Cooper Flynn and Casey Flynn; his brother, Gene (Donna); and many nephews and nieces.



Published in Star-Telegram on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary