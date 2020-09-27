1/1
Daniel Rubenstein
1935 - 2020
Daniel Rubenstein
March 27, 1935 - September 23, 2020
Kerrville, Texas - Daniel Rubenstein passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, September 23, 2020. Mr. Rubenstein was 85.
SERVICE: A service at the grave will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Ahavath Sholom Cemetery with Rabbi Andrew Bloom and Hazzan Jeffrey Weber officiating.
Born in Fort Worth on March 27, 1935, Dan was the son of Nathan and Rebecca Shay Rubenstein. He graduated from R. L. Paschal High School before attending and graduating from Texas Christian University where he received a Bachelor's of Business degree.
Dan worked in management and sales for Zales Jewelers for 40 years before retiring in 2009. He belonged to the Masons, Scottish Rite and Shriners and loved traveling, watching the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers and golf tournaments.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife of 35 years, Eloise, who died in 2004.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his stepdaughters, Elaine Woolery and Gloria McGowan, Dan is survived by four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
From all your family and friends, "We will miss you very much, Papa Dan!" You will be in our hearts and memories forever.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Ahavath Sholom Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Robertson Mueller Harper Funeral Home
1500 8th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76106
(817) 924-4233
