Daniel Scott Piotrowski FORT WORTH -- On Thursday May 7th, 2020, Dr. Scott Piotrowski, beloved husband, father, uncle, and friend passed away at the age of 51. SERVICE: There will be a simple memorial at Weatherford Presbytarian Church, 204 S Main St, Weatherford, Texas 76086, on Saturday 5/16 at 11 a.m. The chapel room will be open the week following the memorial for others that are unable to attend that day. MEMORIALS: The family asks that any thoughts, stories, or pictures that you have and would like to share of Scott be sent to welovedrscott@gmail.com. Scott was born on April 12, 1969, in Porter Ranch, CA. He completed his undergraduate education at California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA, before attending Loma Linda Medical School in Loma Linda, CA, to earn his medical degree. He completed his residency in Texas at John Peter Smith medical school (JPS) where he met his wife, Aimee. Scott worked on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic as an ER doctor at Texas Health Huguley hospital. Scott had an immeasurable impact on countless lives and those that knew him would testify that he dedicated his life to God and family. He loved God, craft beer, Star Wars, and never watched a Western he didn't like. He was a giving and selfless man who never met a stranger and never passed up an opportunity to help. SURVIVORS: Scott is survived by his wife, Aimee; children, Abbie and Jon; mother, Alice and husband, Sam; father, Dan and wife, Tudy; mother-in-law, Debby; siblings, Danielle and Wayne, Dave and Jana, Courtney and Jason, Cameron, and Braden; a plethora of nieces and nephews, and remaining family too numerous to name.