Daniel Tonymon FAYETTEVILLE, ARK.--Daniel Tonymon, M.D., 91, of Fort Worth, most recently of Fayetteville, Ark., passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Dr. Tonymon served as Head of Occupational Medicine at the Medical Surgical Clinic of Fort Worth, was a member of the Tarrant County Medical Society and the Texas Medical Association. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, Nelson-Berna Funeral Home, 4520 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville. Online tributes at www.nelsonberna.com. NELSON-BERNA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY Fayetteville, Ark., 479-521-5000 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on July 18, 2019