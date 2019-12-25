Home

More Obituaries for Daniel Watkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Watkins Jr.

Daniel Watkins Jr. Obituary
Daniel Watkins Jr. FORT WORTH--Daniel Watkins Jr., 77, master shoe repairman, received His will of peace on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Daniel was born April 9, 1942, in Fort Worth, Texas, the only child of Lafayette Johnson (nee Viley) and Daniel Watkins Sr. He was reared by his mother and stepfather, Cassie Dee Johnson. SURVIVORS: Sons, Daniel Watkins III and Dewayne Watkins; daughters, Donna Watkins, Wanda (Mike) Ross, and Sheila (Stephen) Woods; and a host of other family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 25, 2019
