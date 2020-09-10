Danny Charles Schartz

November 25, 1949 - September 4, 2020

Pantego, Texas - Danny Schartz, 70, of Pantego, Texas, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 peacefully at his home - surrounded by loved ones. Danny was born November 25, 1949 in Great Bend, Kansas to Chuck and Georgia Schartz. He graduated from Diamond Hill Jarvis High School in Ft Worth, Texas. In 1976 Danny was deployed with the United States Army to Vietnam. Upon returning home Danny graduated from UTA in 1977 with a degree in Sociology. On May 26, 1979, Danny married the love of his life, Pamela Abono. The couple recently celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary. Danny was a star athlete who excelled in many sports - most notably baseball even trying out for the Cincinnati Reds. He was passionate about music and even made trips to Nashville to pitch songs.Danny was known as a soft spoken man who always encouraged others to "Love One Another." He was always slow to speak and quick to listen. He didn't "sweat the small stuff" and lived as an example others could look up to. These are just a few threads of the legacy he has left. Danny's life was transformed by the life of Jesus and he sought daily to show this love to others by his actions. He was truly a reflection of the Father's love for his children. His love for his friends, family, colleagues and even strangers was evident throughout his life.He was preceded in death by his parents, Chuck and Georgia Schartz. Danny is survived by his wife, Pamela Schartz; his sons Jordan Schartz, Matthew Schartz and wife Jessica, twin daughters, Summer Carter and husband Markus, and Danielle Jenkins and husband Jonathan and grandson Jake. He is also survived by his siblings: Sandra Little, Robert Schartz, Debra Ney and Pam Pitts.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 12 Noon to 1:30 P.M. followed by a funeral service at 2:00 P.M. at Bedford Church of Christ located at 2401 Bedford Road, Bedford, Texas 76021. A private committal service will be held at a later date at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery.







