Danny Joe "Pop" Deel JOSHUA -- Danny Joe "Pop" Deel, 62, passed away at home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children. FUNERAL: 1 p.m., Mon., Jan. 20, Soda Springs Baptist Church, Millsap, Texas, with Rev. Jerry Clements officiating. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m., Sun., Jan. 19, Mountain Valley Funeral Home, Joshua. Funeral arrangements are by Mountain Valley Funeral Home in Joshua. Danny was born October 9, 1957 in Mineral Wells, Texas, and graduated from Millsap High School in 1976. Danny pastored the Soda Springs Baptist Church, enjoyed prison ministry, sharing his testimony as a man after God's own heart. He also enjoyed supporting a number of local churches. Danny married Janet Grimes on July 16, 1983. They have three children: Misti Serrano and Matthew Deel, both of Okla., and Jacob Deel. Danny lived his life to the fullest. The most important part of his life was his love for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and how much the Lord loved him. Danny enjoyed preaching, fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. A man of integrity, he was a small business owner for more than 20 years and fostered impactful relationships with his employees, customers and associates. He was preceded in death by his son, Jacob Deel; father and mother, Weldon and Mary Frances Deel and mother-in-law, Billie Grimes. SURVIVORS: Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Janet Deel; his daughter, Misti Serrano; and his son, Matt Deel; grandchildren, Kaleb, Seth and Hannah Serrano and Jacob Deel; son-in-law, Tony Serrano of Okla. and daughter-in-law, Chelsey Deel of Okla.; father-in-law, John Grimes of Burleson; brother-in-law, Eddie Grimes; sisters-in-law, Karyn Grimes, Julie Grimes, all of Burleson; brother, Larry Deel of Millsap; sister-in-law, Marsha Deel of Millsap; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Danny was loved and cherished and will be deeply missed. We know he is in the presence of his Heavenly Father and reunited with his son, Jacob.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 18, 2020