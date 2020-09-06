Danny Knight

March 11, 1939 - August 7, 2020

Fort Worth, TX - A life well-lived....Danny Knight was so many things to so many people. Husband, father, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, father-in-law, grandfather "Poppy", godfather, loyal friend and kind neighbor. He was a Dallas fireman, Jesuit alumnus (loved the old Jesuit and wore his Jesuit cap until his last days!) golfer, pool shark, football player, runner, deep-sea fisherman, Hobie Cat sailor, shrimper, hunter, truck driver, artist and painter, Port Aransas "Eastbreaks" bar co-owner, dune buggy builder, incredible storyteller, builder and fixer of everything, Texas Rangers fan, Dallas Cowboys fan and a founding, honorable member of his lifelong friends' group, The Vagas Vampires. He was an avid golfer, always working on his golf game and, as his grandson Grant said, he is playing his best game of golf in heaven right now and he can't lose! Danny is preceded in death by his parents, K.P. & Evelyn Knight of Dallas, and survived by wife, Ellen Grady Knight, son Sean Knight & wife Janet, grandsons, Grant & Reece; daughter Shannon Knight & wife Tracey & granddaughter Evan; sister Karla Lowery (nieces Dani Coats, Jami Smith & wife Melissa); sister Anita DeGard & husband Ronnie (nieces Angela Hinojosa, Melissa Asher, nephew Nicholas DeGard); brother-in-law David Grady & wife Mary (niece Kathryn Grady, nephew David Grady, Jr.) & many, many loving and caring friends. We miss you so much. Thoughts of you reuniting with all of the beautiful souls that preceded you will lift and carry us until the day we are together again.





