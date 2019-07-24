Home

Danny Leon Gatlin


1949 - 2019
Danny Leon Gatlin FORT WORTH--Danny Leon Gatlin, born Sept. 21, 1949, passed in peace on Friday, July 19, 2019, at the age of 69, surrounded by his immediate family. SERVICE: Danny never liked being the center of attention so per his request, there will be no services. Those who wish to honor Danny, are welcome to raise a glass with friends and never take a day for granted. Danny ran/owned Westland Pest Control since the 1970s, and operated all over north Texas. He had a passion for fishing at Lake Whitney, as well as deep sea fishing. He loved collecting knifes. He was an avid bowler in his younger years. If anyone should match him at a game of pool, they lost. He was known for his quick wit, infectious laugh, goofy sense of humor, and, most of all, his kind and compassionate spirit. Danny was preceded in death by his mother, Tommie; brother, Dickie; sisters, Beverly and Diane. SURVIVORS: Danny is survived by his loving partner, Lisa; daughters, Racheal and husband, Mike, and Whitney and husband, Aaron; grandchildren, Autumn, Gauge, and Mason; and his sister, Debi. Danny may be gone for now, but most definitely not forgotten.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 24, 2019
