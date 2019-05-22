Danny Ross Perkins BENBROOK--It is with great sadness that the family of Danny Ross Perkins announces his passing after a brief illness on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the age of 71. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, in the Greenwood Chapel, located at Greenwood Funeral Home, 3100 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth, Texas. Following, and in honor of Danny's adventurous spirit, there will be a butterfly release at the interment in Greenwood Memorial Park. There will be a reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Post 10429, 1000 Stevens Drive, Benbrook, Texas, 76126. Viewing: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, in the Greenwood Live Oak Room. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VFW, Post 10429, 1000 Stevens Drive, Benbrook, TX 76126. SURVIVORS: Danny will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 32 years, Marilyn (Larabee); his stepson, Skye Grayson, wife, Kristi, and their children, Travis and Faith; his daughter, Cara Perkins Whaley and her husband, Andrew; and his son, Charles Perkins. Danny is also survived by his mother, Hazel Mae Green Lutes; his brothers, Wesley Perkins and William Perkins; and his sister, Kem Barrett.



