Danny YoungJuly 26, 1957 - September 15, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Danny Young, 63, of Fort Worth, formerly of Weatherford, passed away Tuesday morning, September 15, 2020, at his home.Visitation will be held on Sunday afternoon, September 20, 2020, from 1 until 4; at the Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel, 913 N. Elm Street, in Weatherford. Funeral services celebrating his life, will be held at 1 P.M., on Monday, September 21, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Santo Cemetery.Danny is survived by his wife, Angela, his step-children, and by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.