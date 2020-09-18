1/
Danny Young
1957 - 2020
{ "" }
Danny Young
July 26, 1957 - September 15, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Danny Young, 63, of Fort Worth, formerly of Weatherford, passed away Tuesday morning, September 15, 2020, at his home.
Visitation will be held on Sunday afternoon, September 20, 2020, from 1 until 4; at the Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel, 913 N. Elm Street, in Weatherford. Funeral services celebrating his life, will be held at 1 P.M., on Monday, September 21, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Santo Cemetery.
Danny is survived by his wife, Angela, his step-children, and by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel
SEP
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel
913 North Elm St
Weatherford, TX 76086
(817) 594-2747
