Daphne Angela Currie FORT WORTH--Angela Currie passed unexpectedly Sunday, July 7, 2019, at her home in Fort Worth. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole with visitation at 10 a.m., prior to service. Burial: Greenwood Memorial Park. Following the interment, a celebration of life reception will be held at Colonial Country Club. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to any charity that helps children. Born and raised in Fort Worth, Angela graduated from Carter-Riverside High School in 1952 and attended both the University of North Texas and Texas Christian University. In 1956, she graduated from TCU with a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and was an alumna of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. In addition to being a wife and mother, Angela, at various times and institutions, worked as a counselor and educator for children with learning and developmental disabilities. Angela loved food, wine, and socializing with friends and family. She was active in the Woman's Club of Fort Worth, was a member of Colonial Country Club, and was generous with her time and money to all who needed help. She will be remembered for her uncommon beauty, her grace, and a joyous, self-effacing sense of humor that made you laugh and love her almost immediately. Among family members and oldest friends she was known affectionately as "Tinky." Angela was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Georgie Moore, and her husband, Fred Currie. SURVIVORS: Her son, Karl Wallace, and her brother, Jan Moore.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 14, 2019