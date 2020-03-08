|
Daphne Dell Murphy FORT WORTH--Daphne Dell Murphy, 88, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2020. FUNERAL: Private. Daphne was born Sept. 5, 1931, to James and Ruby Roberts. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Alexis Robinson Morgan and husband, John; grandchildren, Sandee Newsom Wilson and husband, Steven, John Hays Morgan and wife, Alison, Sheri Ann Morgan, and Delyn Doughty; great-grandchildren, Sarah Alexandra Wilson, Sadee Aileen Wilson, Tristan Hays Morgan, Calina Beth Morgan and Annika Grace Morgan.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 8, 2020