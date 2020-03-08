Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Resources
More Obituaries for Daphne Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daphne Dell Murphy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daphne Dell Murphy Obituary
Daphne Dell Murphy FORT WORTH--Daphne Dell Murphy, 88, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2020. FUNERAL: Private. Daphne was born Sept. 5, 1931, to James and Ruby Roberts. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Alexis Robinson Morgan and husband, John; grandchildren, Sandee Newsom Wilson and husband, Steven, John Hays Morgan and wife, Alison, Sheri Ann Morgan, and Delyn Doughty; great-grandchildren, Sarah Alexandra Wilson, Sadee Aileen Wilson, Tristan Hays Morgan, Calina Beth Morgan and Annika Grace Morgan.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daphne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More
- ADVERTISEMENT -