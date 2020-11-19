1/1
Darius Earl Hatchett
1947 - 2020
October 12, 1947 - November 15, 2020
Keller, Texas - Darius (Coach / Pop Pop) Earl Hatchett, 73, passed away from complications of Leukemia on November 15, 2020. Darius was born in Fort Worth, Texas October 12, 1947.
Celebration Service: 2 p.m. Thursday in Glenview Baptist Church where he and Linda were longtime members, and where Darius served as a Deacon. Viewing: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Olivet Chapel.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia Society
He graduated from Diamond Hill-Jarvis, and went on to pursue secondary education at the University of North Texas, and then began an incredible journey becoming "Coach" Hatchett.
Darius married Linda Stevens on June 23, 1973, in Enterprise, MS. Linda pursued elementary education, Darius focused on Athletics and Secondary Education. He and Linda had two children, Chris and Melissa and poured everything he had into raising them.
Darius retired in 2011 and spent his days watching the Texas Longhorns. Everyone in his family was convinced that he bled burnt orange. He also attended almost every Keller softball game played.
The best part of his retired life was when he became Pop Pop to Adelyn & Isla. These two girls quickly became his whole world, and to them he was larger than life. He was always there with hugs & tickles.
Darius is preceded in death by his mother Marjorie.
Darius is survived by his father, Donnis and his wife, Phyllis; his wife, Linda; son, Chris; daughter, Melissa; granddaughters, Adelyn and Isla; brothers, Ricky and wife, Anita; Randy and wife, Debbie; sisters, Sherilyn and husband, Don Cotton, Darla and husband, Mark Paskiet.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 19, 2020.
