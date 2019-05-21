|
Darla Sledge NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Darla Anita Kerr Sledge of North Richland Hills, Texas, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 27, 2019. SERVICE: Her celebration of life is planned for Sunday, June 23, 2019. Darla was born March 30, 1946, in Gainesville, Texas. Darla passed away after surgery complications. She had an active career in banking. She loved her family, friends and animals. SURVIVORS: Jim Sledge, husband of 54 years; sons, Brad (his wife, Kristine) and Thom; brothers, W.B. "Stoney" Kerr and the late Allison Kerr; grandchildren, Johnny Angel, Jessica Denson (her husband, Matt) and Alex Sledge; nieces; nephews; and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 21, 2019