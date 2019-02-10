Home

Darlene Arganbright
Darlene Arganbright Obituary
Darlene Arganbright DALLAS -- Darlene Arganbright, 88, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019. GRAVESIDE: services will follow on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Laurel Land Funeral Home in Fort Worth on Monday, February 11, 2019. MEMORIALS: Donations can be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in honor of her son, Robert Michael, who preceded her in death at age three. She was born November 7, 1930, in Okmulgee, Okla.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 10, 2019
