Darlene Pitts FORT WORTH -- Darlene was born Oct 2, 1943 in Ft Worth, Texas. GRAVESITE SERVICE: will be Saturday August 17, at Restland , 11:00, in the Court of Serenity. She grew up in Ft Worth, developing a love for rodeos and barrel racing. She graduated from Eastern Hills high school in 1961 and The University of Miami, where she was a member of Tri-Delta Sorority, in 1965. In 1982, she received her masters degree from TWU in Arts and Education. Darlene taught in both Irving and Dallas Independent School Districts before retiring to the travel industry. She then traveled the world with her devoted life partner, Ann Coan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas M. Pitts, her mother, Frances Grizzle Pitts Ellis, and her loving partner Ann. SURVIVORS: She is survived by sister, Sharon Pitts Young and brother in law Jerry Don Young, nieces Shelley Shrader and Melissa Young Daughters, great nieces, Lauren, Paige, and Jamie, and great nephew Eric.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 15, 2019