Darlene (Belew) Smith HASKELL -- Darlene (Belew) Smith, 88, passed away September 2, 2019. She was a resident of Haskell, Texas for the past 17 years, and a Beloved wife, mother, and active member of First United Methodist Church. SERVICE: A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church, Haskell with Rev. Kirk Watson officiating. Burial will follow services at Willow Cemetery, Haskell under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes. A visitation is planned from 6 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the funeral home, 304 N. 2nd St., Haskell, TX. Darlene was born in Abilene, Texas to the late George and Hazel Belew in 1930. She attended Abilene Schools, graduating from Abilene High School in 1948. She also attended McMurry College. She married Bobby Neil Smith of Haskell on July 9, 1953. Darlene and Bob lived in Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas during their 66 years together. During Darlene's membership at the First United Methodist Church, she held many positions of service. She was also a member of the Progressive Study Club of Haskell, the Rotary Club, and the book club, "Happy Bookers." Prior to moving to Haskell, she lived in Arlington, TX and was active in the PTA from her sons's elementary school days through high school. She was also a dedicated band roadie for her son and 3 other band mates during his junior high school years. She retired from Xerox Corporation in 1994 after 21 years. Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved sister, LaVona Petrie; brother-in-law, Leo Petrie both of Huntington, Indiana; Bob's mother and dad; Clay and Allie Belle Smith; brother in law, Sam Smith and wife Charlotte of Marietta, GA as well as Sammi Smith Ellerbee. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Bobby Neil Smith of Haskell; son, Michael Clay Smith and wife Monica of Killeen; two step-grandchildren, Anthony Tanner and Wife Erin of Knoxville, TN; Alexis Haugland of Copperas Cove, TX; nephew, Clay Smith of Marietta, GA; Two nieces, Lynda Van Kirk of Indianapolis, IN, and LouAnne Hanna and husband Wayne of Pewaukee, WI: two great nephews, many cousins, and numerous friends. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 4, 2019