Home

POWERED BY

Services
White's Funeral Home - Springtown
401 North Main Street
Springtown, TX 76082
(817) 523-7211
For more information about
Darnell Whitecotton
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
White's Funeral Home - Springtown
401 North Main Street
Springtown, TX 76082
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Springtown Church of Christ
Resources
More Obituaries for Darnell Whitecotton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darnell James Whitecotton


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Darnell James Whitecotton Obituary
Darnell James Whitecotton SPRINGTOWN--Darnell James Whitecotton slipped from this life on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. SERVICE: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Springtown Church of Christ. Interment: Springtown Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at White's Funeral Home, Springtown. Darnell was born Aug. 21, 1927, in Ryan, Okla., to Lee and Eva Whitecotton. He was a faithful member of the Springtown Church of Christ for many years. Darnell was self-employed for many years. He owned and operated an auto mechanic business, a drywall company, and bought and sold cattle and rental property. Whatever he put his hand to, he did well. Darnell loved nature, he knew every tree, flower and grass by name. He loved to garden. Darnell was an avid lover of animals and nursed many back to health. His real love was the love of his family and the love and respect he received in return. He was a man of impeccable character and truth. Darnell was preceded in death by his first wife, of 54 years, Phyllis Jean Meeks Whitecotton, in 2000; daughter, Lois Gale Whitecotton Bartholow, in 2015; grandson, Rocky Smith, in 2017; brothers, Levert and Edwin; sisters, Erbie, Allene and Doralynn; and parents, Lee and Eva Whitecotton. SURVIVORS: Second wife of 18 years, Tommie Wooley Whitecotton; brothers, Lee Royce Whitecotton and wife, Edna, and Darvin Whitecotton and wife, Mary; son, Ulis Whitecotton and wife, Tonya; daughters, Glenda Roberts, Teena Mason and husband, Randy; son-in-law, Richard Bartholow; stepdaughters, Judy Franklin and husband, Billy, Darlene Bobo, Deana Rawlins and husband, Jimmy, and Diana Fry and husband, Tolly; 13 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.