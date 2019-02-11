Darnell James Whitecotton SPRINGTOWN--Darnell James Whitecotton slipped from this life on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. SERVICE: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Springtown Church of Christ. Interment: Springtown Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at White's Funeral Home, Springtown. Darnell was born Aug. 21, 1927, in Ryan, Okla., to Lee and Eva Whitecotton. He was a faithful member of the Springtown Church of Christ for many years. Darnell was self-employed for many years. He owned and operated an auto mechanic business, a drywall company, and bought and sold cattle and rental property. Whatever he put his hand to, he did well. Darnell loved nature, he knew every tree, flower and grass by name. He loved to garden. Darnell was an avid lover of animals and nursed many back to health. His real love was the love of his family and the love and respect he received in return. He was a man of impeccable character and truth. Darnell was preceded in death by his first wife, of 54 years, Phyllis Jean Meeks Whitecotton, in 2000; daughter, Lois Gale Whitecotton Bartholow, in 2015; grandson, Rocky Smith, in 2017; brothers, Levert and Edwin; sisters, Erbie, Allene and Doralynn; and parents, Lee and Eva Whitecotton. SURVIVORS: Second wife of 18 years, Tommie Wooley Whitecotton; brothers, Lee Royce Whitecotton and wife, Edna, and Darvin Whitecotton and wife, Mary; son, Ulis Whitecotton and wife, Tonya; daughters, Glenda Roberts, Teena Mason and husband, Randy; son-in-law, Richard Bartholow; stepdaughters, Judy Franklin and husband, Billy, Darlene Bobo, Deana Rawlins and husband, Jimmy, and Diana Fry and husband, Tolly; 13 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.



