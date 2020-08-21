Darrel Rogers Cox RIDGWAY, COLO. -- Darrel Rogers Cox passed away on August 3, 2020, with his wife Cindy by his side, just as she had always been. Darrel was an extraordinary man who was appreciated by a broad spectrum of society for his wisdom, generosity, and kindness. He was liked and loved by all who knew him, whether man or beast. Darrel is survived by Cindy, his sister Darlene, and cousins Clifford and Peter. MEMORIALS: Please make memorials ,In lieu flowers, to the ASPCA P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20077-7127, or your local animal shelter of choice. Darrel was born on October 8, 1951 to George Rogers Cox and Dorris Nelson Cox. Darrel's early life was typical of a military family, and he thus lived in California, Florida, Michigan, Nebraska, Puerto Rico, Texas, and Washington. Darrel eventually settled in Texas, and worked as a land surveyor for seven years. He inherited his measuring skills from a long line of surveyors and navigators. He attended The University of North Texas and The University of Texas at Arlington, earning a degree in Economics. Darrel worked for 21 years at the Texas energy company TXU before becoming a financial advisor where he worked alongside Cindy. He also ran for the Texas State Legislature twice, and was a dedicated Texas Democrat. Darrel and Cindy did everything together, and were seldom apart for more than a moment. He loved watching and discussing politics with Cindy, friends, and relatives. They also loved to sail and race on Eagle Mountain Lake and Lake Grapevine. But they loved nothing better than music, whether enjoying Darrel's large collection of jazz, blues, and rock recordings, or when Darrel played the blues on his many guitars, while Cindy sat by her man, singing or humming along. Darrel, who resembled a cross between Sam Elliot and Mark Twain, never had a bigger smile on his face then when their abode was full of wonderful music, old and new friends, and superb refreshments. And they always looked forward to their next adventure, and explored widely whenever the opportunity presented itself: Trips to California, Key West, Jamaica, Mexico, the South Pacific, the British Virgin Islands, New England, and all the stops in between. It was but a few years ago when Cindy and Darrel retired to Colorado, and started a small ranch known as Yak Nirvana. Darrel loved their two yaks, Lakshmi and Domino, just as he loved their kitty cat Annie, and their African Gray parrot Sally. Darrel got the biggest kick out of feeding the yaks their daily supply of cookies and the corresponding affection they provided. Darrel loved living in Ridgway, and he even turned an old barn into a music studio where various musicians played for all their friends. Darrel had and still has oodles of friends all over the country and throughout the world. He never missed a chance to make a new friend, appreciate someone's talent or accomplishments, help out a friend or a stranger in need, or simply spread a positive influence and bring goodness to mankind. How shall we remember him? Wellone way would be to always ask yourself that well-known question: "What would Darrel do?"



