Darrell Glenn Forson ARLINGTON -- Darrell Glenn Forson, 62, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Arlington Memorial Hospital. FUNERAL: 6 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Wade Family Funeral Home Chapel, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington with Rev. Ryan Rasberry officiating. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday, October 18, at the funeral home. Darrell was born on December 28, 1956 in Dallas, Texas to Wally Oscar Forson and Wanda Louise Fry Forson. He was a graduate of Sam Houston High School. He held the position of packaging design engineer at Pollock Packaging in Grand Prairie for 19 years, and in the industry for 40 years. Darrell served as deacon at Richfield Disciples of Christ Church in Waco Texas. He assisted in relief efforts within his community and neighborhood after the onslaught of several devastating tornados in 2015. He was an avid collector, hobbyist, artist, musician, and all around creative. Darrell's talents and gifts number in the dozens. He was a brilliant painter and craftsman, building several instruments from scratch materials, a self-taught guitarist, and loving family man. He was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Forson; son, Jacob Forson; daughter, Ginger Cochran and husband, Michael; daughter-in-law, Kasie Morgan; brothers, Allan Forson and wife, Sandra and Duane Forson and wife, Carlita; sister, Glenna Hart and husband, Tom; and grandchildren, Trevor, Tatum, Tanner, Jack and Samuel.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 18, 2019