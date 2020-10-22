Darrell Lynn Noe

October 19, 2020

Arlington, Texas - Visitation: 9:30 - 10:30 Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at Mountain Valley Funeral Home.

Service: 10:30 Friday, Oct. 23,. 2020 at Mountain Valley Funeral Home.

Interment: Bethesda, Cemetery, Burleson, TX.

Darrell Noe was born June 8, 1942 in Johnson County, Texas, to Weldon and Beulah May Noe. Darrell was retired. His career included City Planner, Aurora, CO, postal mail carrier in Fort Worth, and ended at American Airlines, where he worked in Customs. He was a longtime resident of Pebblebrook Village, Arlington, TX; a member of First Presbyterian Church, Fort Worth; and a very proud graduate of the University of Tulsa. Darrell was an avid reader, writer, lover of education, music, travel, friends and family. He, in turn, was loved and respected by his family and all who knew him. He, also, was a longtime member of Mensa. A proud moment for him, and his family, was when he was a contestant on Jeopardy in 1994.

Darrell is preceded in death by his father, Weldon Noe; his mother, Beulah May (Floyd) Noe; his brother, Weldon (Honk) Noe; and his sister, Minnie Alice Noe. Darrell is survived by many friends, cousins and family. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Memorials may be made to The Darrell L. Noe Endowed Scholarship Fund, University of Tulsa, Tulsa, OK.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store