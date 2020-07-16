1/1
Darrell Simpson JUSTIN -- One of God's finest miracles was given to the late Mae and Robert Lee Simpson on January 7th, 1969 in Huntsville, Texas. Darrell went home to be with the Lord on July 6th, 2020. SERVICE: Public visitation will take place at 10am, followed by a celebration of his life on Sat., July 18 at 11am at St. John's Church Unleashed located at 800 S Kimball Avenue Southlake, Texas 76092. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife Carrie; children, Kiarra Annette, Darrell Simpson II, and Cody Franklin; brothers, Willie Foster and Robert Lee Simpson Jr., sisters, Ivory Simpson, Robbie Lee Simpson-Waters, Leasa Wallace-Simpson, Gloria Simpson, and Sheila Simpson, and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 16, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

