Darren Schultz

September 17, 1969 - November 18, 2020

Lantana, Texas - Darren Kevin Schultz, 51, of Lantana, Texas, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, after succumbing to injuries sustained in a car accident.

Darren was a 1988 graduate of Trinity High School in Euless, TX. He was highly recruited by college football programs across the country, as a blue chip quarterback. Family was always a priority with Darren, and he elected to stay close to family and accept a full scholarship to Texas Christian University.

After graduating from TCU in 1993, with a B.S. in Criminal Justice, Darren started a career in juvenile corrections, but quickly moved into the commercial landscape business, where he formed long-term relationships with clients and made ever-lasting friends. Darren was well-known throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth area for his knowledge of the business and serving his customers with attention to detail.

Darren was a loyal friend, always available to help a friend in need; He was a committed father, sacrificing in so many ways for his daughters; He was dedicated to his family, calling siblings and parents almost daily, sometimes multiple times per day. Darren loved life and loved people. He treated his daughters' friends as his own and became known as the fun, favorite dad.

Darren is preceded in death by his twin brother Aaron Keith Schultz, and Darren is survived by his beautiful "princess" and athletic daughter McKenzie Schultz, stepdaughter Kiersten Jensen (husband Jeff Jensen) and children McKinley, Jaxen, and Joshua Wells, stepdaughter Madison Burks and husband Brandon Burks, stepdaughter Megan James, as well as his loving mother and father, Barbara and Larry Schultz, his sister and her husband, Shannon and Carl Stidston, his brother, wife and child, Eric, Jana, and Parker Schultz, and nephew Hayden Schultz.

Services will be held at Knotting Hill Place, 2621 W Eldorado Pkwy, Little Elm, TX 75068, on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. A reception will immediately follow the memorial services at the same venue.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store