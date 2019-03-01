|
Darrian Caraway NORTH RICHLAND HILLS -- Darrian Caraway, 13, departed this life on Sunday, February 24, 2019. SERVICE: 12 Noon on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Christian Outreach Center, 913 E. Seminary Drive, Fort Worth, Texas 76115. Visitation 3 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5701 E Loop 820 South, Fort Worth, Texas 76119 GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME 4155 S R. L. Thornton Fwy. Dallas, Texas 75224 214-941-7332
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 1, 2019