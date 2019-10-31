|
Darryl Winchell Pringle HILLSBORO -- Darryl Winchell Pringle, 80, of Hamilton passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, in Temple. GRAVESIDE SERVICES: 2 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at Ridge Park Cemetery in Hillsboro. Visitation: 10 a.m. to Noon, Friday at Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors in Hillsboro. MEMORIALS: Christ's Haven Children's Home, 4200 Keller Haslet Rd, Keller, Texas 76244. SURVIVORS: his wife, Nancy Pringle of Hamilton; daughter, Melisa Richard of San Antonio; sister, Janyth Riley and husband, Darrell, of Kingsport, Tenn.; and three grandchildren, Tyler Richard, Preston Richard, and Parker Richard, all of Savannah, Ga.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 31, 2019