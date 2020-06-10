Darwin Fred Cone
Darwin Fred Cone ARLINGTON--Darwin "Dar" F. Cone of Arlington, Texas, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, from an extended illness. He was 89 years old. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Grace Street Fellowship, 1516 W. Pioneer Pkwy in Arlington, Texs, 76013. The service will also be live-streamed on facebook.com/gracestreetfellowship. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy; daughters, Debbie of Arlington, Texas, Darlene and husband, Bob, of Winter Garden, Fla., and Sandi and Bob of Ormond Beach, Fla.; sons, Dan "Danny" and wife, Cheryl, of Toledo, Ohio, and Gary and wife, April, of Jupiter, Fla. He also leaves behind three granddaughters, three great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Service
02:00 PM
Grace Street Fellowship
Funeral services provided by
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
