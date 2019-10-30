|
Dave Johnson GRAND PRAIRIE--Retired State Farm agent, Dave Johnson, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the age of 73. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 727 Hill St., Grand Prairie, Texas, 75050, with a celebration of his life to follow in the parish hall. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Grand Prairie Lifeline Shelter for Families. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Judy Moon Johnson; daughter, Dr. Felicia Johnson Ragland and son-in-law, Dr. James Ragland, and grandson, Evan, from Bentonville Ark.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 30, 2019