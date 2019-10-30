Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bean-Massey-Burge Funeral Home
2951 S. Belt Line Road
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
(972) 975-5000
Resources
More Obituaries for Dave Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dave Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dave Johnson Obituary
Dave Johnson GRAND PRAIRIE--Retired State Farm agent, Dave Johnson, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the age of 73. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 727 Hill St., Grand Prairie, Texas, 75050, with a celebration of his life to follow in the parish hall. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Grand Prairie Lifeline Shelter for Families. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Judy Moon Johnson; daughter, Dr. Felicia Johnson Ragland and son-in-law, Dr. James Ragland, and grandson, Evan, from Bentonville Ark.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dave's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bean-Massey-Burge Funeral Home
Download Now