David A. Lefebvre BEDFORD--David Allan Lefebvre, 73, loving husband, father and pepere, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, surrounded by his family. FUNERAL MASS: 10 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Bedford, Texas. His interment, with military honors, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas. Memorial Service: Friends and family are invited to the memorial service from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Forest Ridge Funeral Home. For those wishing to attend, a rosary prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the memorial service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 577 Carew St., Springfield, MA, in his honor.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 11, 2019