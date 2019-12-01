|
|
David A Terry BOSSIER CITY, LA.--In Bossier City, La., on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, David A Terry passed away peacefully at the age of 71. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the Blanchard-St.Denis Funeral Home in Natchitoches, La. Visitation begins at noon prior to the service. Burial follows in Memory Lawn Cemetery in Natchitoches. David was born Nov. 18, 1948, at Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas, the son of John Terry Jr. and Carol Clodfelter Terry. He attended Hubbard Heights Elementary, Rosemont Junior High, and graduated from R.L. Paschal High School in 1966. David moved to Louisiana in 1968 finding his calling in the oil and gas industry, where he worked for over 30 years. He started out as a roustabout, then production lead operator, then equipment manufacturing foreman, and finally owning and operating Coastline Production Process Equipment, Inc., in Lafayette, La. A self-made millionaire, he retired in 1998. He then moved to Natchitoches for several years and lived on the Cane river enjoying fishing, boating on his party barge, and playing golf. He next moved to Shreveport, where he met the love of his life and spent 14 wonderful years with Jo-Ann Camden. In retirement, David enjoyed playing near scratch golf and shooting pool. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, with a passion for cooking for his friends and family. Watching football was another thing David enjoyed, and he rooted for the New Orleans Saints, the LSU Tigers, and the Dallas Cowboys. He was a successful gambler and enjoyed playing blackjack, and betting on horses. David was incredibly loved. He was a devoted father, a caring brother, and a loving, supportive partner. David was preceded in death by a son, Dustin Alan Terry, and daughter, Andrea Terry Hebert. SURVIVORS: His partner of 14 years, Jo-Ann Camden of Shreveport, La.; His son, Chris Berry and wife, Dana, of Magnolia, Texas; grandkids, Jessica, Ashley, Ryan, Jacob, and Grant of Magnolia, Texas. The surviving family also includes his brother, Robert Terry and wife, Hilary, of Fort Worth; sister, Susan Pena and husband, Hignio, of Azle, Texas; nieces and nephews, Julia Kearns-Nguyen, Phasinee Terry Steele, Candace Diaz, Savannah Pena-Shannon, John Terry, and Leo Kearns. David was lucky enough to also have numerous grandnieces and grandnephews. The family is extremely grateful to our friends, and the special care provided to David at Intensive Specialty Hospital. BLANCHARD-ST. DENIS FUNERAL HOME Natchitoches, La., 318-357-8271 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 1, 2019