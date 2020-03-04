|
|
David Alan White FORT WORTH--David Alan White, 61, loving husband and father of two children, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, Greenwood Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the National Park Foundation (www.nationalparks.org). David was born Nov. 14, 1958, in Norfolk, Ohio, to Helen and Hallie White. He received his engineering degree from Kansas State University in 1982 and spent his career at General Dynamics and later Lockheed Martin for 38 years in Fort Worth, Texas. He married Glenda White on May 23, 1981, and they raised one son, Jacob, and one daughter, Haley. David was most proud of being a father and could be seen at every sporting, dance, and life event throughout the years. His pride in his children was relayed to both family and friends through endless stories and the many pictures he proudly displayed. David loved photography, woodworking, and golf; especially the Tuesday Night Golf League with his friends. Over the years, David traveled with his family to multiple destinations, but his favorite locations were the national parks traveling to 28 different parks over his lifetime. He also loved Disney World and trekked to the park every few years to experience the "magic." David was known for his dry sense of humor, level demeanor, storytelling, and commitment to family. SURVIVORS: Wife, Glenda; his children, Jacob and Haley; sisters, Dee and Dana; and niece, Allie.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 4, 2020