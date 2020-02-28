|
David Alexander Fyfe BEDFORD -- David Alexander Fyfe died Monday, February 24, 2020. CELEBRATION OF HIS LIFE: 1 p.m. Saturday, Martin United Methodist Church. MEMORIALS: In Lieu of flowers. Please make donations to Martin United Methodist Church. David Fyfe was born August 1, 1950 in Queens, New Work and grew up in Hicksville, New York. He was a graduate of Hicksville High School and the University of Buffalo. Devoted father and friend, David worked for American Airlines for over 43 years in multiple office roles. David enjoyed coaching his two son's sports teams, singing tenor in the church choir, winning fantasy football and being devoted to his family, friends and work colleagues. He is preceded in death by his father Joseph; mother Hilda and Brother Jim. SURVIVORS: Wife of 40 years, Jeanne (Dusel); Sons, Andrew and Taylor (Sarah); Brothers, Bill (Sue), John, Dick (Jodi) and sisters, June Gatten (Tom), Pat Greene, and multitudes of extended family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 28, 2020