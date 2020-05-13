David Alfaro Villarreal SEGUIN--David Alfaro Villarreal, 54, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 3 p.m. Thursday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. David was born Nov. 7, 1965, to Hilario and Mary Villarreal in Fort Worth, Texas. David began carpentry at a very young age. His father, a minister, and he would donate their time to build many churches and parish homes across the country. David's great passion in life was volunteering his time and skills to the Latin American Council of Christian Churches. He is remembered as a man with unending energy and enthusiasm for anything he put his mind to. SURVIVORS: David is survived by his loving family, mother and father; his wife, Mary Gonzales; his daughter, Eva Marie; his granddaughter, Alyssa Marie; sisters, Diana, Delinda and husband, James affectionately called "Brother-In-Law!"; brother, Daniel; nieces and nephews, Sergio, James Nathaniel and wife, Emily, Benjamin Daniel and wife , Destiny, Sierra Christina, Aaron Desi; and great-nieces, Delilah Grace, Summer Rose and Brooklyn May.