David Alfaro Villarreal
1965 - 2020
David Alfaro Villarreal SEGUIN--David Alfaro Villarreal, 54, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 3 p.m. Thursday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. David was born Nov. 7, 1965, to Hilario and Mary Villarreal in Fort Worth, Texas. David began carpentry at a very young age. His father, a minister, and he would donate their time to build many churches and parish homes across the country. David's great passion in life was volunteering his time and skills to the Latin American Council of Christian Churches. He is remembered as a man with unending energy and enthusiasm for anything he put his mind to. SURVIVORS: David is survived by his loving family, mother and father; his wife, Mary Gonzales; his daughter, Eva Marie; his granddaughter, Alyssa Marie; sisters, Diana, Delinda and husband, James affectionately called "Brother-In-Law!"; brother, Daniel; nieces and nephews, Sergio, James Nathaniel and wife, Emily, Benjamin Daniel and wife , Destiny, Sierra Christina, Aaron Desi; and great-nieces, Delilah Grace, Summer Rose and Brooklyn May.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Mount Olivet Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
May 13, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Mary Helen Perez
May 13, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
a loved one
May 13, 2020
Cousin David, I am going to miss you , but you will always be in my ❤. Love you always Debbie
Debbie Villa
Family
