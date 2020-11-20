1/1
David Allen
1964 - 2020
David Allen
February 5, 1964 - November 16, 2020
Springtown, Texas - David Milton Allen passed away November 16,. 2020, in Plano, Texas. He was born February 5, 1964, in Rutherfordton, NC, to Robert Lawrence Allen, Sr. and Mary Margaret Reynolds Allen.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Allen, Jr.
Survivors include his sister, Carolyn Mizukami (Troy); daughters Crystal Sherry (Ronald Lee) and Bailey Allen; sons Donald Sherry, Jr. (Justine McBrayer) and Blake Allen; sister-in-law Paul Fairbrother (Ken); 5 grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation: 1-2 PM, Saturday, November 21,2020, Union Missionary Baptist Church, Springtown,TX
Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Saturday, November 21, 2020, Union Missionary Baptist Church
Interment: November 21, 2020, Pleasant Grove Cemetery #2, Boyd, Texas



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 20, 2020.
November 19, 2020
Fred & Diane Bailey
Friend
November 18, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Robert & Stella Nickolson
Friend
