David Allen Hay EVERMAN -- David Allen Hay, 57, of Everman, Texas, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Pending due to COVID. David was born in Kansas City, Missouri on July 8, 1963 to Joe and Barbara Allen Hay. He worked as an auto mechanic and water superintendent. David married Tina Baxter, the love of his life, on November 29, 1986. He was very mechanically gifted and could build and fix almost anything. David was a gentle soul with a great heart, who loved his family dearly and always did what he could to help others. He was pretty quiet, didn't care for drama or touchy-feely stuff and avoided that by staying busy working on something. David told great stories and talked often about the "good ole days". Boy! did he love his grand babies! SURVIVORS: David is survived by his wife, Tina; sons, Allen and Ryan; grandchildren, Emily, Bailey and Colton; mother, Barbara Hay Vader; sisters, Joy Holt (Larry), Candi Rath (Sean), Julie Vader (John); several nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Jeannine Baxter; brother-in-law, Russell Baxter (LaGatha). He is preceded in death by his father, Joe; brother Mark, father-In-law Charles Baxter,; beloved Uncle Dennis, step-brother Mickey, cousin Chell. So, David is in great company and had a wonderful Heavenly welcome!