David Alvarez FORT WORTH -- David Alvarez, 65 passed away on June 6, 2020, surrounded by his beloved family. He was born in Ft. Worth, Texas and raised in Rock Island. He attended Trimble Tech High School where he met the love of his life whom he married and had 3 beautiful children with. He was a devoted husband and loving father. He never met a stranger and made everyone feel welcomed. He was employed by the United States Postal Service. SURVIVORS: wife of 46 years, Beatrice Alvarez; son, John David Alvarez & Melissa; daughters, Felicia Arredondo & husband, Eddie, Blasita Alvarez and his fur baby, Chloe.