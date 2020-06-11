David Alvarez
David Alvarez FORT WORTH -- David Alvarez, 65 passed away on June 6, 2020, surrounded by his beloved family. He was born in Ft. Worth, Texas and raised in Rock Island. He attended Trimble Tech High School where he met the love of his life whom he married and had 3 beautiful children with. He was a devoted husband and loving father. He never met a stranger and made everyone feel welcomed. He was employed by the United States Postal Service. SURVIVORS: wife of 46 years, Beatrice Alvarez; son, John David Alvarez & Melissa; daughters, Felicia Arredondo & husband, Eddie, Blasita Alvarez and his fur baby, Chloe.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carrillo Funeral Homes
2301 Ephriham Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76164
(817) 740-9091
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 11, 2020
I love you Daddy, You will always be my #1.
Thank you for everything but most of all thank you for loving me with all your heart. I will continue to make you proud.

I love you,
Your baby girl -BOBO
Blasita Alvarez
Daughter
June 11, 2020
A love man and his wife and kids my God bless them all love y'all clem
Clemente garcia
Family
June 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kassandra
Friend
June 11, 2020
To my wonderful father I miss you so much. I'm so proud of the person you became. I will take care of mom and my sisters as I promised.
Love You, John David Alvarez
john alvarez
Son
June 11, 2020
RIP BRO
TECH 71
