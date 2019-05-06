David Anthony Aleksandrowicz FORT WORTH -- David Anthony Aleksandrowicz passed away on Friday May 3, 2019 at his home in Fort Worth, Texas. The Visitation will be held from 6-9 o'clock p.m. on Tuesday May 7, 2019 at the funeral home. The Funeral Service will be held at 2 o'clock p.m. on Wednesday May 8, 2019 at Lucas Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Bluebonnet Memorial Park. A Celebration of life will follow at the Resort Golf Club Eagle Mountain Lake. He was born on April 27, 1943 in Buffalo, New York, Anthony and Bertha Aleksandrowicz. David enlisted in the Air Force right out of high school. He was so proud to serve his country. What a big change from the youth who ran away to join the circus. Luckily, he didn't take his co-host in crime, cousin Nancy with him. In crazier times, David even bought a race horse at an auction. David loved all sports but especially golf. He got his first hole in one in 2006. He also loved bowling, and bowled his first 300 game in November of 2001. When his sons were young, he coached youth hockey. His passion was teaching young boys to be competitive and compassionate. David was also the president of FTW Amateur hockey league for many years. Besides coaching, he would often referee other teams, and at one time he was asked to be referee-in-chief of the Fort Worth CHL team. He was best known as owner of Bonnie & Clyde's Swim Center. The customers loved him because he would accept homemade baked goods in lieu of money for pool motor repairs. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Bonnie Aleksandrowicz, son; Dan Aleksandrowicz, daughter; Jennifer Clark and son-in-law Kyle Clark, grandson; Jonathon Aleksandrowicz, granddaughter; Amanda Aleksandrowicz, and sister; Janice Luczak. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, son Adam, grandson, Ryan, cousins, Tommy, Evelyn, and Danny.



